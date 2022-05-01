Its launchpad can seamlessly help your projects find the right path, leading them to success.

Web 3 has opened up a plethora of opportunities across the digital space. Today, many projects, especially surrounding around the digital asset sphere are making their presence felt as they are getting launched back-to-back, with many spiraling to success. To support such projects, PAID Network has introduced its launchpads along with their marketplace DApp which makes backend operations smooth. Furthermore, PAID’s interoperable layer-1 solution makes applications future-proof. Every project’s potential can be maximized by integrating PAID Network’s launchpads, namely Ignition and Apollo-X. The network has a strong track record of debuting projects with much impact, and that makes it an ideal choice. Additionally, the projects get the support of industry experts along with PAID community and ecosystem partners.

The PAID Markets DApp is beneficial where backend operations are concerned, as it simplifies them to a great extent. Any project big or small, whether led by a freelancer or small business or huge projects can benefit immensely via PAID Network. The network’s layer-1 links Ethereum and Polkadot systems, allowing DApps to scale, furthering the delivery of consensus security of Polkadot, native interoperability, gasless transactions, and backwards compatibility with EVM, and other ecosystems.

Talking about its launchpads Ignition and Apollo-X, they have successfully launched over 70 top-tier, and highly sought after projects since 2021. Ignition’s lottery system provides easy access to top tier project offerings, while Apollo-X, complements the services of Ignition, expanding the service portfolio of the ecosystem and adding value to the PAID community. Apollo-X creates vast inclusivity in the ecosystem by increasing the opportunities for participating in upcoming and exciting decentralized projects — exploring novel ideas from smaller teams that deserve some time in the limelight.

PAID Network has created massive opportunities for growth since it stepped into this space. PAID Network’s community strength, backed by its Master Ventures incubation resources and launchpads, provides a one-stop shop of endless opportunities for many projects trying to get their presence established in this wide ever-growing space.