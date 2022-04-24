New Delhi: After Okinawa, now Ola Electric announced the recalling of 1,441 units of their electric scooters.

The decision was made in connection due to the recent incidents of e-scooters catching fire.

The company said its investigation into the March 26 fire incident in Pune, is ongoing.

The company said that based on their preliminary assessment, it found that it was an isolated one.

However, it said, “As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles.”

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested with several fake ID cards in Nagaon

Ola Electric further said, “These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as safety systems.”

Ola Electric further said that the battery systems that it uses is already compliant with AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India.

Also Read: Assam: AJP wins its first seat in GMC elections

It also added that the system is being compliant with the European standard ECE 136.

In the past few weeks, several incidents of fire in electric scooters were reported across the country.

Some scooters also reported various malfunctions.