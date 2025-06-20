India’s car market continues to grow steadily, and Maruti Suzuki remains firmly in the lead. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) May 2025 Sales Report, seven out of the top ten best-selling cars in the country were from Maruti Suzuki. This success reflects the brand’s broad appeal among different types of buyers.

Top-Selling Cars in India – May 2025

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With 18,084 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the best-selling car in India for May 2025. Known for its fuel efficiency, comfort, and affordability, the Dzire appeals to both individual and commercial buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In second place, the Ertiga MPV registered 16,140 units sold. Its spacious design and family-friendly features make it a preferred choice for larger households and ride-share operators.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza sold 15,566 units, continuing its strong performance in the compact SUV segment. It remains a favorite for its stylish design and reliable features.

Hyundai Creta

Holding the fourth position with 14,860 units, the Hyundai Creta is known for its sleek looks, premium interior, and strong road presence. It remains a strong competitor in the mid-size SUV category.

Mahindra Scorpio (N & Classic)

Combined sales of the Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic reached 14,401 units. The SUV’s rugged build and loyal fan base keep it among the top sellers.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

With 14,135 units sold, the Swift continues to perform well due to its sporty design, ease of driving, and consistent value.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R recorded 13,949 units in sales. Its tall-boy design, practicality, and fuel efficiency make it a favorite for city drivers and first-time buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

A new addition to Maruti’s lineup, the Fronx sold 13,584 units. Blending SUV styling with hatchback practicality, it is gaining quick popularity.

Tata Punch

Tata’s compact SUV, the Punch, saw sales of 13,133 units. With its sturdy build, good safety rating, and value pricing, it appeals strongly to young buyers.

Tata Nexon

Rounding out the top ten, the Tata Nexon sold 13,096 units. A proven compact SUV, the Nexon remains central to Tata’s market strategy.

Market Overview

The May 2025 sales data highlights a strong preference among Indian consumers for compact SUVs and affordable hatchbacks. Maruti Suzuki’s continued dominance with seven models in the top ten reflects its deep understanding of market needs.

At the same time, domestic manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra are making significant progress, especially in the SUV category, highlighting the competitiveness and evolving nature of India’s automotive sector.