Guwahati: On Thursday, the Rupee saw a drop and reached 82.6225 against the US Dollar.

According to Bloomberg, in early trade, the Rupee was seen at 82.6225 against the Dollar as compared to the previous day’s closure of 82.4587.

Earlier this year, the Rupee had also witnessed an all-time low reaching 83 per dollar.

The Rupee saw several collapses this year so far.

The Dollar this year saw a 20-year high while the Rupee saw a record low of all time.