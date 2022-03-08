NEW DELHI: The Indian government has decided to resume commercial international flight services from March 27.

This decision has been taken by the Indian government owing to decline in COVID-19 cases.

“After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022,” an official statement read.

It added: “The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on 26.03.2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only.”

Also read: Ukraine-Russia war: Body of Indian student killed in Kharkiv bombings located

“The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time,” the statement further added.

India had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India on March 23, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19.