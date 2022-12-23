Getting a personal loan is one of the easiest ways to fulfil your personal financial needs. A personal loan provides you with financial assistance, using which you can carry out all your requirements. Unfortunately, a personal loan application and approval process usually takes time. But there are a few applications available to help you out with that.

PaySense is the fastest instant loan app available if you need a personal loan. Due to the advent of technology, you can get an instant loan online without going through any long application or documentation process.

Key Features

The application and documentation process on the PaySense app is smooth. It would take just a few minutes for this process to get done.

You do not have to maintain a great credit history to get an instant personal loan on this app.

If you are looking for a quick personal loan, PaySense is the app for you. It approves your loan within two working hours and transfers the loan amount within a few days.

This app offers leniency in EMI plans and provides flexible interest rates.

The best part about it is that you do not have to waste your time and go through a long, fussy process. It disbursed the loan amount as soon as your application gets approved.

An instant personal loan does not require any kind of collateral or cash assets in the form of security. This helps customers to be able to get a loan without being worried.

Eligibility Criteria

You have to be a citizen of India, and your age must be 21-60 years to get an instant personal loan online.

Your employment type must be salaried or self-employed to take a personal loan.

If you are doing a job, your minimum salary must be ?18,000. However, if you are self-employed, your minimum salary should be ?20,000.

Documents Required

A few documents are listed below that you must have while availing of an instant personal loan online.

For identity proof, you would need to have your PAN card and a selfie.

For address proof, you would need to have your Aadhar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license.

And for your income proof, an e-statement of the last three months would be required.

How to Apply for a Personal Loan

Applying for an instant personal loan is a smooth process. Being the fastest instant loan app, PaySense allows you to get a personal loan online. Here are a few steps following which you can easily get a personal loan from the fastest instant loan app.

Step 1.

Download the app on your mobile phone from Play Store or App Store.

Step 2.

Register yourself and check out the app’s eligibility criteria for a personal loan.

Step 3.

Provide the KYC documents, such as Identity proof, address proof, and income proof, that are required for the verification. Then, upload the documents that are required.

Step 4.

Sign out the application form to get your application approved faster.

Step 5.

After following these few steps, your account will be credited with the loan amount in a few days.

About Instant Personal Loan

PaySense app is one of the fastest instant personal loan apps. You do not have to wait for several days for your application process to get completed. If you keep all of your documents ready, it will take just a few minutes for your application process to get done.

Once you upload all your documents correctly, your application will go through a verification process. It would take nearly two working hours for your loan to get approved. You will be notified via email or SMS if your application gets approved.

After this, you will receive the loan amount in your account within five working days. You can get an instant personal loan ranging from ?5,000 to ?5,00,000, and the loan tenure lies between 4 months to 60 months.