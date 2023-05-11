Insurance is a necessary protection against unexpected events and financial insecurity. In India, numerous insurance companies offer different policies to meet customer requirements. ICICI Lombard is among the leading insurance providers that have recently introduced a platform called iPartner to improve the way people sell their policies.

iPartner is an easy-to-use platform that assists policy-selling personnel, known as PoSPs, in delivering superior services to customers and earning higher commissions. The platform offers an array of tools and resources, including an app that PoSPs can use to access policy information, and submit proposals, and claims. Additionally, iPartner provides a dedicated relationship manager to help PoSPs with various aspects of their business, such as generating leads, customer service, and policy renewal.

PoSP and Indian Insurance

In India, selling insurance policies has become increasingly popular through a relatively new model called PoSP, which stands for “Point of Sale Person.” PoSP is a type of insurance agent who can sell and provide advice on insurance policies. This model has gained popularity in India due to various factors.

One of the significant reasons for the popularity of PoSP in India is the ease of access and affordability. With the emergence of digital platforms, PoSPs can sell policies online, which makes it convenient for customers to purchase insurance policies from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, PoSPs do not require extensive training or education, making it easy for people to become a PoSP.

Another reason for the popularity of PoSP in India is the potential for high-earning commissions. With an increase in the demand for insurance policies, PoSPs can earn higher commissions by selling policies to a large number of customers. The commission structure in PoSP is more flexible than traditional insurance agents, making it an attractive option for those looking to earn a higher income.

ICICI Lombard iPartner and PoSP

The commission structure of iPartner is transparent and fair. PoSPs can earn commissions on policies sold through the platform, with higher commissions offered for higher premium policies. Furthermore, iPartner offers additional incentives for PoSPs who meet specific targets, such as volume-based incentives, retention bonuses, and referral bonuses. These incentives motivate PoSPs to perform well and provide the best possible service to customers.

To enhance the capabilities of the iPartner platform, ICICI Lombard incorporates technology to make it more efficient and effective. iPartner utilizes advanced analytics and data insights to provide PoSPs with information on market trends, customer behavior, and other essential metrics. This empowers PoSPs to make informed decisions about which policies to sell and how to target specific customer segments.

Overall, iPartner is a platform that empowers PoSPs to sell insurance policies more effectively. It is user-friendly and provides training and support to PoSPs. The commission structure is transparent and fair, and there are additional incentives to motivate PoSPs to perform well. By leveraging technology, ICICI Lombard enhances the iPartner platform’s capabilities, providing personalized recommendations and data insights to PoSPs. This platform contributes to the growth and development of the insurance industry in India.