The Regional Transport Office (RTO) issues each motorcycle (bike) a registration number for easy identification. You can check bike insurance details by registration number through various means.

The registration number helps one to purchase, as well as, renew insurance and other important documentation.

However, you can check your bike’s details as well as insurance data by registration number using the following methods:

Visit the VAHAN e-services portal: Enter your bike’s registration number and click on the “Get Vehicle Details” button. Your insurance policy details will be displayed along with other vehicle information.

Enter your bike’s registration number and click on the “Get Vehicle Details” button. Your insurance policy details will be displayed along with other vehicle information. Visit the website of your insurance company: Enter your bike’s registration number and click on the “Check Policy Status” button. You will be able to view your policy details, including the policy number, expiry date, and coverage details.

Enter your bike’s registration number and click on the “Check Policy Status” button. You will be able to view your policy details, including the policy number, expiry date, and coverage details. Contact your insurance agent: Your insurance agent can help you check your bike insurance details by registration number.

Here are some additional benefits of using your bike registration number to check your insurance details:

It is a quick and easy way to get your policy information.

You do not need to have your insurance policy document on hand.

You can check your policy details from anywhere, as long as you have an internet connection.

If you are unsure about your bike insurance policy details, it is always a good idea to check your policy document or contact your insurance company.

If you do not know what is the company that had your bike insured, visit the Vahan site and it will display the insurance company’s name.

It is also recommended to keep your insurance updated.

However, before buying insurance, make sure to read all the insurance documents carefully including the terms and conditions.