Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.

Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.

Find out how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today (May 7, 2022).

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for May 7, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 7 May, 2022:

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 Points

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-NZUW-MALS : Bonus 50 Points

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

JE45-O67U-Y8UY

STQR-41E2-D34R

FH5J-I384-7Y5H

NYKH-I876-D5SA

4EQD-FV2G-H3JU

4R7G-6TGF-SB69

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

HIB8-U7V6-YC5X

ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

WCME-RVCM-USZ9

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

Additional Free Fire Redeem Code for Today, 7 May 2022 :

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

NHKJU88TREQW- Titian mark gun skins

FA9Q-H6TE-RFGC

JI8B-7V6Y-CT5D

RSWQ-F2G3-YT4E

RFTC-GXIB-ERH5

JTIY-UHJ8-NB7V

BHXD-ET4G-5TBN

BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD -Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free Pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain power up

C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL – Triple Captain power-up

