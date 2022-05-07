What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 8, 2022:

FV2G HYU8 7Y6T

F2VB TN7M H1LO

F0BU V9TG SF3I

F34N R5JT K3IH

FG8H JW4K I4RT

FG3Y HV2N EBV4

F6BN 7MKU OJ9B

FG15 HJ1K 34O9

8U7Y HN6E M56O

FU7Y 6TX5 RA7Q

F2C3 VB4R NTK9

FH5U OJI8 U7BY

FVCT 4DRS 2FIE

FU7Y 6TSG FQ2V

B3N4 M5KT Y2IH

876V T5CR SE7D

F9H8 76T5 RS4F

Q23B 4F6T 67YT

8GRB 9HJ5 IO6Y

9HIN JBGT K6P7

FV4B 5N6M 7YUL

8OIJ 9N8B U7VY

C6TX 5R4A EQ1D

F2G3 H4RT I8HT

