What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 22, 2022:

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY6 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FR6F SR4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1JI 82J7 635E

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

DGE4 BNR5 T6KY

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

4SEA TRF2 V35Y

76HY 87UJ NU8J

KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

1ESD 23FE 3FT5

C2XF SW76 G8EJ

