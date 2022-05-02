What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Room 1: Survival

Code: #FREEFIREBDB3671693E29C8C2FE15557E6FF57346045



Room 2: Carfighting

Code: #FREEFIREAA4B9E788EE81EC0F85F9CD77698209A6728



Room 3: Rush Hour

Code: #FREEFIRE8CD9D4BDF063DB1A2AEE0BB2528326129647



Room 4: 1PLUS1

Code: #FREEFIRE6075281AB45008D7817CF13E576CD66C6045 — Garena Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) April 30, 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 2, 2022:

F3F6 GMK5 LOQ8

Y2BF 3JU7 GQOR

87TG Q254 ED12

3IJJ KIF8 YHO8

F6N5 4A3Q 2F34

5UT6 5RAQ IG23

45B6 Y987 FY9E

H56J 7OU8 FD65

FRQF 2GHJ 34I7

6S5A QS1D FQTS

54AF QG8H URF6

DT85 GHU6 RFHY

