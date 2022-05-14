What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 14, 2022:

F7HJ 9U76 YT5R

FE9B R13Y IH8G

F23E SE8Q D1F2

GH3J 4URF 765R

FG7H JI87 6YTG

B5NJ K6YO 9H87

V6C5 XS4R AEFQ

G2HJ KI34 R87G

FD3F EV9B NRJ5

K6OU 0J9H 8IGU

FY5H DG2E HN4J

5K6Y OH8G 7F6D

FV5C RXZS ADV9

BE8H JRK5 O6TY

9H87 6VT5 CRF8

SV7W BN4M K5TO

F4RE RFEG B3H4

JKI5 T87G 6FTR

SA7Q S1D2 FG3H

4URF 765R SD94

