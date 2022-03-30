What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Account data including account progress and game items are synced across both applications by Firelink technology, according to the information provided on the official website of the game. Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 30, 2022 :

EUUM 7G33 N2T8

HZFR YHCQ VFR9

WXAD BEOE NR1W

QZ29 JLEN DSAM

V7FQ AQFA 1JTX

1UJD 20PP N9RP

A4HW 8O47 L2EO

N2S0 4IQL ZUX7

B0Z3 YZ94 MLTU

5YGK AFM2 1994

529I 3QJ9 QN9K

K6EE 6AZR 1834

RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y

AEL3 VFM3 56WE

G7HJ AAS9 DHXR

GA5D 1PWF CUEC

QKGL 6Z6Q GLV4

390D XB4P AZNW

TRVP 5HEJ Y8DV

2K3E KUM2 3FB7

