What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 12, 2022:

F5J4-I85R-7F6Y

T2EJ-K456-78LI

FJH9-8GF7-D6S5

FR1F-G27E-UF76

FGHJ-4IAQ-HNJ2

KI38-E7RF-6TRF

XS8G-EHJR-5TYO

HB8V-76CX-5SR8

FEG4-B5N6-KY7I

8BV7-C6X5-SR7F

E4G5-HJ6K-YIH8

V7C6-XS5A-TQR4

1E2D-F3GE-HFIV

87YC-HDJR-5O69

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

