What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 12, 2022:
F5J4-I85R-7F6Y
T2EJ-K456-78LI
FJH9-8GF7-D6S5
FR1F-G27E-UF76
FGHJ-4IAQ-HNJ2
KI38-E7RF-6TRF
XS8G-EHJR-5TYO
HB8V-76CX-5SR8
FEG4-B5N6-KY7I
8BV7-C6X5-SR7F
E4G5-HJ6K-YIH8
V7C6-XS5A-TQR4
1E2D-F3GE-HFIV
87YC-HDJR-5O69
DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
