New Delhi: Facebook has introduced a new ‘Feeds’ tab that will show the contents from users’ friends in a timely manner.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the new Facebook Feeds tab.

Zuckerberg writes in a Facebook post that “One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts.”

The Feeds tab will contain posts from users’ friends, groups, and pages. While the Facebook app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, the Feeds tab will give users a way to customise and control their experience.

Now, users will see recommended posts in the new Home Tab, where all the Reels and Stories will appear.

Therefore, the recommendation algorithm will work for the posts that users see in the Home section.

And to keep the recommendations from hiding posts from friends, groups and pages, Facebook will show them in the new Feeds tab.

Here, users will see all the posts in chronological order, as posted by other users on the platform. Both the Home and the Feeds tab will be available on the Android and iOS Facebook apps.