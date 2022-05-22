BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 22 May 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 22 May 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 22 May 2022 Today:
|DKJU9GTDSM
|1000 Silver Fragments
|EKJONARKJO
|Redeem code for Unlimited M416 Gun Skins
|BAPPZBZXF5
|UMP-45 Gun Skin
|TQIZBZ76F
|Motor Vehicle Skin
|ZADROT5QLHP
|Stealth Brigade Set
|JJCZCDZJ9U
|Golden Pan
|BBKTZEZET3
|Leo Set Legendary Outfit
|TIFZBHZK4A
|Legendary Outfit
|BBKRZBZBF9
|Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
|UCBYSD600
|600 UC
|SD16Z66XHH
|SCAR-L Gun Skin
|BBVNZBZ4M9
|Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
|DKJU5LMBPY
|Free Silver Fragments
|MIDASBUY
|Get a free rename card & room card
|BBKVZBZ6FW
|2 Red Tea Popularity
|BOBR3IBMT
|Desert Ranger Set
|R89FPLM9S
|Get Free Companion
|SIWEST4YLXR
|Assassin Suit/ Assassin Bottom
|BMTCZBZMFS
|Pretty in Pink set
Pretty in Pink Headpiece
