BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 18 April 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 18 April 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 18 April 2022 Today

LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments

EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins

BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit

SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin

KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit

BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments

MIDASBUY: Get a free rename card & room card

