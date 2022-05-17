BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 17 May 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 17 May 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 17 May 2022 Today:

Redeem CodeRewardsPeriod
LEVKIN1QPCZRacer Set (Gold)7D
ZADROT5QLHPStealth Brigade Set7D
SIWEST4YLXRAssassin Suit and Assassin BottomN/A
SD17Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin7D
R817FPLM17SFree CompanionN/A
S78FTU2XJNew Skin (M17A4)7D
PGHZDBTFZ175UM417 Skin ( First 5000 users)N/A
UKUZBZGWFFree FireworksN/A
5FG10D33Falcon or OutfitN/A
BMTCZBZMFSPretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece7D
JJCZCDZJ17UGolden Pan7D
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set7D
MIDASBUY-COMFree rename cardN/A
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit7D
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set7D
BOBR3IBMTDesert Ranger Set7D
GPHZDBTFZM24UGun Skin (UMP17)7D
KARZBZYTRKAR178 Sniper Skin7D
SD14G84FCCAKM Skin7D
RNUZBZ17QQOutfitN/A
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin7D
DKJU17GTDSM Redeem Code For 1000 Silver FragmentsN/A
DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments Redeem CodeN/A
UCBYSD600 600 UC redeem codeN/A

