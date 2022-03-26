Battleground Mobile India Updates Official BGMI Redeem Code and Free UC Daily. BGMI India is a new form of PUBG and has come with a whole lot of new quality. Now all the users can get and apply Battle Ground India Redeem Code through the official website. With the Indian PUBG Redeem Code Generator, you can generate code that will work properly in your game.
BGMI Redeem Code Generator PUBG Redeem Center 2022
Player Unknown Battleground (PUBG) is famous by the name of Battleground Mobile India. UC is the most important thing for this game, which is very important for you to get the latest outfits, themes, car skins, gun skins, etc. So users can get redeem code from the official website through our portal and use it in gameplay. Now users can get new gifts and enjoy the latest gameplay by redeeming new codes daily.
BGMI Redeem Code Overview
- Gun Skin & Sticker
- Vehicle Skin
- Name Card
- Dress
- Festival Dress
- Latest Character
- New Character Style
Also read : BGMI redeem code for 26 March 2022, How to redeem Gun Skins, Free UC and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India Redeem Code Today
Here are the latest active BGMI India Redeem Codes for today. Claim Free UC, amazing rewards using these coupons.
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
BGMI Free UC 2022: BGMI redeem code for 26 March 2022
- LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
- ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
- ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- MIDASBUY-COM – Free rename card
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
- BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
- GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
- TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
- SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
- 5FG10D33- Falcon
- 5FG10D33- Outfit
- BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 26, 2022: Check today’s code to claim free rewards