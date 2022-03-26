What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Account data including account progress and game items are synced across both applications by Firelink technology, according to the information provided on the official website of the game. Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 26, 2022:

FB2N M5KI 68Y7

FY6T GSA4 HJWI

F38E YTZR AE4D

F1G2 H1U3 E7RY

FH7J IYH8 7BYV

F6CB DN3M K6O7

FJ98 NB7V 6C5X

FRAQ F2G3 H45J

F8GI 8B7V 6CTX

FFGE BHNR JMTK

FY7O U9J8 NB7U

FI87 6YGT DB3R

FK6O YH87 V6CX

F4AE QDF2 GH3Y

F6D5 C4XE ZADF

F2HJ 3I4R 87FT

