As the festive season approaches, Indian bank branches will observe additional holidays in December 2023, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) calendar. In addition to the regular second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will remain closed for an additional 11 days, bringing the total number of non-working days to 18.

The application of these holidays will vary from region to region as some holidays are observed nationwide while others are treated as local holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India categorizes bank holidays into three categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real time gross settlement holidays. Banks’ closing of accounts

Bank Holidays in December 2023

December 1, (Friday)- State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day (Applied in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland.)

December 4 (Monday)- Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Applied in Goa.)

December 12 (Tuesday)- Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Applied in Meghalaya. )

December 13 (Wednesday)- Losoong/Namsoong (Applied in Sikkim.)

December 14- (Thursday)- Losoong/Namsoong (Applied in Sikkim.)

December 18 (Monday)- Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Applied in Meghalaya.)

December 19 (Tuesday)- Goa Liberation Day. (Applied in Goa.)

December 25 (Monday)- (Christmas) (Applied in all states.)

December 26 (Tuesday)- Christmas Celebration (Applied in Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya.)

December 27 ( Wednesday)- Christmas (Applied in Arunachal Pradesh.)

December 30 (Saturday)- U Kiang Nangbah (Applied in Meghalaya.)



State- Wise Bank Holidays in December 2023

December 2023 1 4 12 13 14 18 19 25 26 27 30 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • Belapur • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad – Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi • Kohima • • • • Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji • • • Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong • • • • • Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram •