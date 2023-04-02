Guwahati: Banks across India will remain closed on certain days in the month of April 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays for the month of April.

Due to a number of upcoming festivals, banks will be closed for around half the month. The banks will be closed for 15 days for the third time this year during this month, following similar events in January and February.

Several festivals will be celebrated in different states across the country in the month of April. Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Annual closing to name a few.

Apart from that, the banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

However, online banking services will continue to work 24×7.

Here is a detailed list of bank holidays for the month of April 2023.

April 1, 2023: Banks on the 1st date of April will be closed due to the annual closing of the banks. Banks in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh will be opened.

April 2, 2023: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi).

April 5: Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Bank will be closed in Hyderabad)

April 7: Good Friday ( Banks will be closed all over India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar).

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti ( Banks will be closed all over India except Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla)

April 15: Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year ( Bank holiday will be witnessed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Trivanantpuram)