NEW DELHI: As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized an awareness programme ‘Pashudhan Jagruty Abhiyaan’ under the campaign ‘Inclusive Development’ on Monday in the national capital.

Information on various schemes and programmes of the Department, especially on entrepreneurship, vaccination and other beneficiary-oriented schemes of the Department were explained through the Common Service Centres network by holding 2000 village level camps across the Aspirational Districts.

Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, CDD chaired the meeting.

Attendees were given complete information about schemes and veterinary services, as well as how to apply on the scheme portal through the CSC itself.

Around one lakh farmers joined the awareness programme virtually from Common Service Centres.

Joshi interacted with the farmers during the programme.

Her insights and expertise proved invaluable in helping the farmers gain a better understanding of the various aspects of animal husbandry and dairy farming.

Realigned schemes of DAHD are helping in creating rural entrepreneurship and creating better livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sector paving the way towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat, she said during her opening remarks.

The programme was designed to help farmers gain a better understanding of the latest practices and techniques in animal husbandry and dairy farming, thereby improving their livelihoods.

The impact and success of the schemes were explained with the help of presentations and videos.