DIBRUGARH: Eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh is all geared up to host the first ever G20 meeting in the district on March 24.

While apprising the media about the preparations, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Wednesday informed that a total of 103 delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries, and international organizations, and invited participants from the scientific community are attending the meeting.

He further disclosed that the participants will deliberate on the ways towards building a sustainable and circular bio-economy at the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.”

Dibrugarh DC also informed that the delegates will arrive in the afternoon of Thursday by a chartered flight.

A welcome dinner has been arranged at Manohari Tea Estate Banquet hall, Dibrugarh in the evening on March 23.

On Friday, the inaugural session (session -I) will begin with the opening remark by India Chair (Dr S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology).

A dinner has also been arranged on the banks of River Brahmaputra at Bogibeel.



The guests will be visiting three tea gardens in the district – Manohari TE, Ethelwold TE and Mancotta TE.

“We have taken all measures for the successful G20 meeting in Dibrugarh. The Dibrugarh town has been beautified for the meeting,” the DC further informed.

There are 20 members in the group: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

