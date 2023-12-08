Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) managing director Pranjal Changmai on Friday said BCPL maintained a robust operational performance, achieving a commendable 93.03 per cent capacity utilisation during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Addressing a media interactive session, Pranjal Changmai said, “BCPL a distinguished Government of India Enterprise, emerged resilient amidst a year fraught with challenges in the petrochemical sector. This production yielded 2.52 lakh MT of Polymers and 53,170 MT of liquid hydrocarbons, affirming BCPL’s commitment to operational excellence.”

“The financial landscape also echoed BCPL’s resilience, with the company generating revenue of Rs. 3486.82 crore from its operations and demonstrating strong financial management with an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs. 347.12 crore, amidst market fluctuations and fluctuating feedstock prices. Throughout the year, BCPL diligently pursued various ongoing projects, prominently including the imminent completion of the captive Butene-1 plant. This significant development represents a pivotal step in alleviating concerns related to sourcing raw materials. Notably, construction activities for Butene-1 and HPG-II are advancing briskly, signalling BCPL’s unwavering dedication towards expansion and progression,” Changmai stated.

Managing Director, BCPL affirmed, “Our commitment to fostering local talent remains resolute. We continue to prioritize the recruitment of skilled and unskilled workers from the Northeast, constituting a significant portion of our workforce. Presently, we have over 608 permanent employees, with 424 from the Northeast, complemented by approximately 2600 contractual manpower.”

The company’s unwavering dedication to safety and efficiency has been underscored by achieving certification under the Energy Management System ISO 50001:2014, reflecting BCPL’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence within its plant complex. Safety audits are regularly conducted both in-house and through third parties to ensure implementation of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) standards and to check emergency preparedness.

Since the beginning, efforts have been made to inculcate the habit of alertness toward ensuring the health and safety of the employees in the discharge of their duties. A digitized Work Permit System has been implemented and Process Safety Management (PSM) and Behavior Based Safety (BBS) for developing the best safety culture is being implemented.

BCPL takes up efforts to find ways to augment natural gas sourcing and also to optimize energy consumption, reduce losses, emissions, blow down, etc. for hydrocarbon and utilities in the different process units, utility and offsite facilities.

The company takes up various new measures regularly for the conservation of the environment towards a sustainable future.

To minimize environmental impact, a holistic approach is being taken through safe technologies and operating procedures for controlling the generation of waste and its management in the best possible way as per the latest industry practices following the environmental norms.

BCPL has also initiated actions for de-bottlenecking and expansion for high-value products and boosting gross margin. For the enhancement of polymer production capacity, a debottlenecking study is being carried out in consultation with M/s EIL and additional gas allocation matters are taken up with the Ministry. Further, the company is also exploring avenues for diversification of business.

Amidst its operational pursuits, BCPL remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), championing various programs aimed at holistic societal development. The company allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 25.27 crore for multifaceted CSR projects during the fiscal year 2022-23, aligning with the Department of Public Enterprise’s theme of “Health & Nutrition.”

Notable initiatives under health and nutrition include the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative, infrastructural enhancement at medical facilities such as Assam Medical College and Hospital, and promoting mental health support in government schools/hostels, among others.

Moreover, BCPL has actively collaborated with district administration in promoting sports in the region, contributing to the development of sports infrastructure by upgrading indoor sports stadiums and Badminton Courts.

The company’s commitment to excellence and social responsibility has garnered significant recognition. BCPL proudly received the esteemed ‘RAJBHASHA KIRTI PURASKAR’ for exemplary implementation of the Official Language in Public Sector Undertakings, affirming its commitment to language diversity and inclusivity.

As per the press release issued by BCPL management on 8th December 2023, BCPL’s ethical business practices, environmental stewardship, and exceptional performance were acknowledged through prestigious awards such as the ‘Gold Award 2023’ for business ethics, ‘India’s Best Company Award of the Year 2023’ in the petrochemical sector, and the ‘23rd Annual Greentech Environment Award 2023?’ for outstanding achievement in Environment Management.

BCPL continues to epitomize resilience, commitment, and excellence in its operations, setting new benchmarks in sustainability and societal development within the region.