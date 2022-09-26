Guwahati: Bharti Airtel on Monday launched an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution – Xsafe, the telecom service provider said in a statement.

Xsafe includes a range of Wi-Fi-based advanced cameras, it added.

Airtel is offering a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs 2,499, while the 360-degree cam is for Rs 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs 999 and enjoy the first 1-month subscription for free.

“We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic, a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers,” Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel, the statement added.

“It is an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera,” Nath added.

Airtel Xsafe uses extremely advanced cameras that enable motion detection, allowing users to have a chat with their loved ones from wherever they are and provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in home through the Airtel Xsafe App.

The new solution is available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.

“Apart from state-of-the-art cameras, every customer will get a free consultation from one of our visiting Airtel experts. Additionally, customers will have access to a dedicated AI-powered Airtel Xsafe App and world-class Airtel installation and after-sales support,” Nath said.