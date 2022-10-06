Guwahati: Bharti Airtel on October on Thursday announced that it has launched 5G Plus in several top cities in the country following the launch of 5G services in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress 2022.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi can avail themselves of the services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out, the telecom company said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus will run on a technology which will ensure that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network, said the statement.

The company said that it has delivered high speeds– between 20 to 30 times with “super-fast” call connect.

Further, the telco also stated that it will cater to the environment with its “special power reduction solution” for the 5G services.

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Thursday were trading 2.52 percent lower at Rs 788.35 apiece on BSE during late trading hours.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment.”

“Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.” Vittal added.