Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are now richer than Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc’s stock marked a record one-day plunge.



Meta’s stock fell 26%, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a U.S. company.

That pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg’s net worth to $85 billion, according to Forbes.



Zuckerberg owns about 12.8% of the tech behemoth formerly known as Facebook.



The fall has made Zuckerberg the world’s 12th richest man, according to Forbes.

His total net worth now stands at $84.8 billion, lower than Ambani’s $89.5 billion and Adani’s $90.5 billion respectively.