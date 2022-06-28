BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 28 June 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

Also read : BGMI Update: 2.1 patch to be releasing in mid-July?

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 28 June 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

Also read : Wordle Today, June 28 2022: Get The Answer, Hints

BGMI Redeem Codes 28 June 2022 Today:

  1. LEVKIN1QPCZ – Racer Set (Gold)
  2. ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set
  3. ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set
  4. SIWEST4YLXR – Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
  5. JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  6. VETREL2IMHX – Bumble Bee Set
  7. MIDASBUY- OM – Free rename card
  8. VETRtEL2IMHX – Bumble Bee Set
  9. TIFZBHZK4A – Legendary Outfit
  10. BOBR3IBMT – Desert Ranger Set
  11. GPHZDBTFZM24U – Gun Skin (UMP9)
  12. KARtZBZYTR – Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
  13. SD14G84FCC – AKM Skin
  14. RNUZBZ9QQ – Outfit
  15. TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin
  16. SD16Z66XHH – SCAR-L Gun Skin
  17. R89FPLM9S – Free Companion
  18. S78FTU2XJ – New Skin (M16A4)
  19. PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin for First 5000 users
  20. UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  21. 5FG10D33 – Falcon
  22. 5FG10D33 – Outfit
  23. BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece.
  24. BTOQZHZ8CQ
  25. TQIZBZ76F
  26. 5FG10D33
  27. GPHZDBTFZM24U
  28. KARZBZYTR
  29. JJCZCDZJ9U
  30. UKUZBZGWF
  31. TIFZBHZK4A
  32. RNUZBZ9QQ
  33. PGHZDBTFZ95U
  34. R89FPLM9S
  35. BMTCZBZMFS
  36. 5FG10D33
  37. BMTFZBZQNC
  38. BMTFZBZQNC
  39. SD14G84FCC
  40. RNUZBZ9QQ
  41. JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
  42. TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  43. UKUZBZGWF => Free Fireworks
  44. 5FG71D33 => Falcon
  45. 5FG81D44 => Outfit

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max June 28 Redeem Codes : Redeem free bundles, emotes, and pets

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in