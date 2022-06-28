BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 28 June 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

Also read : BGMI Update: 2.1 patch to be releasing in mid-July?

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 28 June 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

Also read : Wordle Today, June 28 2022: Get The Answer, Hints

BGMI Redeem Codes 28 June 2022 Today:

LEVKIN1QPCZ – Racer Set (Gold) ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set SIWEST4YLXR – Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan VETREL2IMHX – Bumble Bee Set MIDASBUY- OM – Free rename card VETRtEL2IMHX – Bumble Bee Set TIFZBHZK4A – Legendary Outfit BOBR3IBMT – Desert Ranger Set GPHZDBTFZM24U – Gun Skin (UMP9) KARtZBZYTR – Skin (KAR98 Sniper) SD14G84FCC – AKM Skin RNUZBZ9QQ – Outfit TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin SD16Z66XHH – SCAR-L Gun Skin R89FPLM9S – Free Companion S78FTU2XJ – New Skin (M16A4) PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin for First 5000 users UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks 5FG10D33 – Falcon 5FG10D33 – Outfit BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece. BTOQZHZ8CQ TQIZBZ76F 5FG10D33 GPHZDBTFZM24U KARZBZYTR JJCZCDZJ9U UKUZBZGWF TIFZBHZK4A RNUZBZ9QQ PGHZDBTFZ95U R89FPLM9S BMTCZBZMFS 5FG10D33 BMTFZBZQNC BMTFZBZQNC SD14G84FCC RNUZBZ9QQ JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle UKUZBZGWF => Free Fireworks 5FG71D33 => Falcon 5FG81D44 => Outfit

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max June 28 Redeem Codes : Redeem free bundles, emotes, and pets