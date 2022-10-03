BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 3 October 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
Also read : Quordle 252 Answers Today, 3 October 2022: Check Out the Hints and Answers Here
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 3 October 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India
BGMI Redeem Codes 3 October 2022 Today :
|Redeem Code
|Rewards
|Period
|LEVKIN1QPCZ
|Racer Set (Gold)
|7D
|ZADROT5QLHP
|Stealth Brigade Set
|7D
|SIWEST4YLXR
|Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
|N/A
|SD16Z66XHH
|SCAR-L Gun Skin
|7D
|R89FPLM9S
|Free Companion
|N/A
|S78FTU2XJ
|New Skin (M16A4)
|7D
|PGHZDBTFZ95U
|M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
|N/A
|UKUZBZGWF
|Free Fireworks
|N/A
|5FG10D33
|Falcon or Outfit
|N/A
|BMTCZBZMFS
|Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
|7D
|JJCZCDZJ9U
|Golden Pan
|7D
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|7D
|MIDASBUY-COM
|Free rename card
|N/A
|TIFZBHZK4A
|Legendary Outfit
|7D
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|7D
|BOBR3IBMT
|Desert Ranger Set
|7D
|GPHZDBTFZM24U
|Gun Skin (UMP9)
|7D
|KARZBZYTR
|KAR98 Sniper Skin
|7D
|SD14G84FCC
|AKM Skin
|7D
|RNUZBZ9QQ
|Outfit
|N/A
|TQIZBZ76F
|Motor Vehicle Skin
|7D
|DKJU9GTDSM
|Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
|N/A
|DKJU5LMBPY
|Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
|N/A
|UCBYSD600
|600 UC redeem code
|N/A
Also read : PM Modi to launch 5G on October 1
Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 3 2022 : Get Free Bundles, Skins, And Many More