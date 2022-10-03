BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 3 October 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

Also read : Quordle 252 Answers Today, 3 October 2022: Check Out the Hints and Answers Here

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 3 October 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

BGMI Redeem Codes 3 October 2022 Today :

Redeem Code Rewards Period LEVKIN1QPCZ Racer Set (Gold) 7D ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set 7D SIWEST4YLXR Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom N/A SD16Z66XHH SCAR-L Gun Skin 7D R89FPLM9S Free Companion N/A S78FTU2XJ New Skin (M16A4) 7D PGHZDBTFZ95U M416 Skin ( First 5000 users) N/A UKUZBZGWF Free Fireworks N/A 5FG10D33 Falcon or Outfit N/A BMTCZBZMFS Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece 7D JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan 7D VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set 7D MIDASBUY-COM Free rename card N/A TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit 7D VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set 7D BOBR3IBMT Desert Ranger Set 7D GPHZDBTFZM24U Gun Skin (UMP9) 7D KARZBZYTR KAR98 Sniper Skin 7D SD14G84FCC AKM Skin 7D RNUZBZ9QQ Outfit N/A TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin 7D DKJU9GTDSM Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments N/A DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code N/A UCBYSD600 600 UC redeem code N/A

Also read : PM Modi to launch 5G on October 1

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 3 2022 : Get Free Bundles, Skins, And Many More