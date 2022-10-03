Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

3 October 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 252 Hints Today: Clues for 03 October 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Word 1 clue – The word refers to change.

Word 2 clue – Do you like eating dry vegetables or with gravy? The word is in the sentence here.

Word 3 clue – What do you call a person who wins something!

Word 4 clue – What do you do when you speak too proudly or happily about what you have done or what you own.

What’s the Daily Quordle 252 Answer on 03 October?

AMEND

GRAVY

CHAMP

BOAST

