BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 28 August 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 28 August 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 28 August 2022 Today :
- For New Use Code – BTOQZHZ8CQ
For Vehicle Skin Use Code – TQIZBZ76F
For Falcon and Free Use Code – Emotes 5FG10D33
For UMP9 Skin Use Code – GPHZDBTFZM24U
For Free Outfit Use Code – KARZBZYTR
For Golden Pan Use Code – JJCZCDZJ9U
For Free Fireworks Use Code – UKUZBZGWF
For Free Outfit Use Code – TIFZBHZK4A
For AKM Glacier Skin Use Code – RNUZBZ9QQ
- For M416 Skin Use Code – PGHZDBTFZ95U
For Companion Use Code – R89FPLM9S
For Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Heat Use Code – BMTCZBZMFS
For Outfit for Free Use Code – 5FG10D33
For 3 Free Motorcycle Use Code – BMTFZBZQNC
For Free Drifter Set Use Code – BMTFZBZQNC
For Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun Use Code – SD16G84FCC
For AKM Glacier Skin Use Code – RNUZBZ9QQ
