The eagerly anticipated Triumph Speed 400 is scheduled to hit the Indian market in July 2023, with an expected price range of Rs 2,60,000 to Rs 2,70,000.

This high-performance motorcycle is set to offer riders a thrilling experience on the road, and it will be joined by several similar models already available or soon to be launched in India.

Among the currently available bikes that bear resemblance to the Speed 400 are the Keeway K300 N, KTM 390 Adventure X, and Zontes 350R.

Additionally, the TVS Apache RTR 310, a comparable option, is slated to make its debut in August 2023.

Excitingly, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have joined forces to develop entry-level models for the esteemed British marque.

Manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, these upcoming motorcycles will encompass two variants: Street and Scrambler.

The Street model, targeting the sub-500cc segment of the Indian market, will directly compete with popular motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin.

The road-oriented Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle is expected to feature a liquid-cooled configuration, delivering robust power output figures.

As per the official inputs, the bike will be equipped with a 398.15 cc Liquid-cooled 4 valve DOHC single-cylinder engine. It will deliver max out pul of 39.5 bhp (29.4 kW) at 8,000 RPM with 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM.

Notably, the drive chain on this upcoming model will be positioned on the right side, a characteristic reminiscent of Triumph Motorcycles’ modern-retro designs.

The Street variant will boast 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, complemented by upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock for optimal suspension performance. Braking duties will be handled by single discs on both wheels, likely equipped with ByBre-sourced callipers.