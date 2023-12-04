Toyota has taken the wraps off the Urban SUV concept, a midsize electric SUV that is set to go into production in India next year.

The Urban SUV is a sister model to the Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV, and both models will be built on a shared architecture.

The Urban SUV concept measures 4,300mm in length, 1,820mm in width, and 1,620mm in height.

It has a rugged design with edgy surfaces, C-shaped LED daytime running lamps up front, and a minimalist-looking front bumper.

Also Read: Toyota unveils specially designed Land Cruiser GDJ76 for United Nations

The rear end is particularly similar to the eVX.

The interior of the Urban SUV concept has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be similar to the eVX’s interior.

The eVX-based SUV will have plenty of space and flexibility with packaging, thanks to the born-EV skateboard platform.

It will also have plush interiors and an expansive list of creature comforts, safety features, and tech.

The Urban SUV will sit on the 27PL skateboard platform that will be heavily localized and will be built in India at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki says no 2WD Jimny variant in line

There will be two battery pack options with the higher-spec variant offering a 400km-plus range.

Toyota says that the SUV will have both FWD and dual-motor AWD options for some markets.

The Urban SUV will be one of three electric SUVs that Toyota is readying for Europe.

The other two SUVs are the bZ Sport Crossover and the Compact SUV Crossover.

The Urban SUV is expected to be introduced in India a few months after the production-spec Suzuki eVX hits the showrooms sometime in 2024.