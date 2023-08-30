Toyota has unveiled the prototype of the world’s first BS6 Stage II-compliant flex-fuel hybrid car, the Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel in India.

The prototype was unveiled by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel is powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. It can run on petrol with ethanol blending of higher than 20 per cent, which is currently the norm in India.

The prototype is capable of performing to the same degree as the standard Innova Hycross Hybrid, even with ethanol-blended petrol. Toyota says that this is due to the car’s strong hybrid system, which allows it to operate in EV mode for up to 60 per cent of the time.

The Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel is also equipped with a three-way catalyst in the exhaust system to further reduce hydrocarbon emissions. Toyota has also made multiple changes to the car’s fuel filter, fuel pump, and fuel lines to optimize its performance with ethanol.

Toyota will continue to test multiple units of the Innova Hycross Flex-Fuel prototype in India. A market launch and price announcement timeline has not been announced yet.