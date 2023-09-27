Guwahati: The world’s largest carmaker in terms of volume, Toyota is planning to construct its third manufacturing facility in India in order to increase production capacity.

The company is betting big in the Indian market and wants to cash on the positive sentiment of the consumers in the auto segment.

In a recent report published by Reuters, Toyota is working towards introducing a new SUV for the Indian market and also wants to increase the volume of production by launching a new manufacturing plant.

Toyota’s India sales have soared due to a global partnership with Suzuki under which the two Japanese car makers take some vehicles originally developed by their partner, then tweak and sell under their own brands to fill out their product line-up.

Cars originally from Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio such as the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV now account for 40 per cent of Toyota’s India sales.