Royal Enfield has expanded its 350cc lineup with the introduction of the Goan Classic 350, a bobber-style motorcycle that blends retro aesthetics with practical features.

The Goan Classic 350 comes with a low-slung bobber stance, complete with a single-seat layout and mini-ape hanger handlebars.

The machine also gets eye-catching white-wall tyres from Ceat, mounted on spoked rims, which adds to its retro charm.

Although it is a 350 machine from the company, it gets the metal switch cubes from Royal Enfield’s premium 650cc range.

While the design is fresh and new, the Goan Classic 350 retains the same J-series 349cc engine used on all Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles.

The engine delivers 20.2hp and 27Nm of torque.

The bike may also have some issues with performance as it is slightly heavier with a kerb weight (197kg) which might affect its acceleration.

The Goan Classic 350 features a 16-inch rear wheel and a 19-inch front wheel, which provides a comfortable ride.

An increased rear suspension travel (105mm) was also put on the bike.

The bike comes at a price of Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and Rs 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant.