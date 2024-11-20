Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spotted testing

Royal Enfield’s upcoming Continental GT 750 has been spotted testing with a half-fairing and dual front disc brakes, hinting at the bike’s impending launch.

This development comes on the heels of a Royal Enfield Interceptor being spotted with dual front disc brakes a few weeks ago.

The Continental GT 750 is likely to debut Royal Enfield’s new 750cc engine, expected to launch by 2025-end or early 2026.

The test mule features a single-pod digital display, possibly Royal Enfield’s TFT dash.

The bike boasts a semi-fairing, similar to the Continental GT-R race bike, and different rear suspension units.

Dual front disc brakes suggest the bike will produce more power, complemented by the new braking setup.

The Continental GT 750 and Interceptor 750 are expected to be the most affordable twin-cylinder models in Royal Enfield’s lineup.

The debut of the 750cc engine may reshuffle the twin-cylinder RE pecking order.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750’s testing phase is underway, and its launch is anticipated by 2025-end or early 2026.