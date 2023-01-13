Along with the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Baleno-based Fronx to the Indian market. The latest car from Maruti Suzuki is expected to go on sale by April this year.

The bookings for the Fronx have already started.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants.

In terms of the engine, the car comes with two options. The first is a 1.0 turbo petrol and the other is a 1.2 petrol.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny expected to be on Indian roads by January 2023?

It is offered in two automatic and one manual gearbox option.

The car with the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine delivers around 100bhp with 147.6Nm of torque. The second option, Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre, four-cylinder produces 90hp and 113Nm.

Also Read: Pravaig Dynamics launches Defy SUV at Rs 39.5 lakh

The turbo-petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option.

The other one has a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox option.

The car offers several other features including a 360-camera. The expected price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh to 14 lakh.