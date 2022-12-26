Mahindra is now preparing a new variant into the Thar line-up which may be seen as a downgrade of the off-roader.

As per some leaks, the new Thar variant will be a 4×2 with petrol and diesel engine options. It will be available in a smaller 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol.

The new Thar will be an entry-level or base variant of the off-roader with no 4×4 option.

The car with the new smaller diesel engine might also lose some power but there are no changes on the exteriours expected.

The only change on the exterior will be the missing 4×4 badge on its rear.

The car will have a cupholder instead of the 4×4 gear lever on the interior.

The Thar 4×2 with the lower-spec 1.5-litre diesel engine will deliver 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. That is 13 bhp lower than the 2.2-litre diesel.

However, the petrol engine remains the 2.0-litre turbo but with no 4×4.

A 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic option are still on offer. Mahindra is still to officially announce the price of the latest variant.