Kia is all set to launch the much-awaited 2023 Seltos in India later this year, most likely before the festive season.

The compact SUV has been one of the best-selling products for the South Korean carmaker in India and was initially set to debut at the Auto Expo 2023.

It is expected to come with some upgraded design elements, technology and safety features, and potentially new engine options.

The exterior of the 2023 Seltos has been given a major update, with a wider front grille, redesigned LED daytime running lights, vertically-positioned fog lamps, and a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, it features a more aggressive-looking rear bumper and LED taillights that span the entire width.

On the inside, the cabin has been given a premium fit & finish, with an updated 4.2-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment screen with a refreshed UI, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable seats, and a variety of upholstery options.

The 2023 Seltos comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine that delivers 147 bhp and 180 Nm, paired to an iVT and automatic transmission with an optional AWD drivetrain.

In India, it is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, as well as a 1.4-litre petrol offering, coupled with a variety of transmission options. It is expected to come with a range of safety upgrades, including a Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Smart Speed Limit Assist and Smart Speed Limit Warning.

The Kia Seltos is competitively priced between Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom).