Indian motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has been spotted testing its forthcoming Karizma XMR, the latest iteration of its popular sports bike.

According to MotorBeam, much of the styling remains hidden but it is clear that the fully faired Karizma XMR boasts a sharp, aggressive front end and a substantial fuel tank.

The riding position looks relaxed, which is unusual for a sports bike, and the rear profile is minimalistic with a sharp tail adding to the bike’s sporty appeal.

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 H-Smart launched in India

Hero MotoCorp has recently trademarked the name Karizma XMR, which is believed to be the final production name of the bike.

The new model is expected to be built on a new chassis and will feature a brand-new engine, with a displacement of 210cc. The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powertrain is predicted to produce around 25 BHP and 30 Nm of torque, making it the flagship model of the Indian brand.

Also Read: Modi to visit Assam on Friday, dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 cr

The Karizma XMR is set to make waves in the Indian two-wheeler market, thanks to its impressive specs and competitive pricing.

With its striking design and anticipated high performance, the bike is sure to excite motorcycle enthusiasts and capture the attention of the wider public.