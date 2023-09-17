Honda finally re-launched the CB300F in India at a price of Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike has now become more affordable by Rs 56,000 and Rs 59,000 for the Deluxe and Deluxe Pro variants, respectively.

The CB300F’s 293cc oil-cooled engine delivers 24hp with 25.6Nm of tork. It however is an SOHC engine that’s mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar.e interior revealed, launched in 2026

The bike comes with fully digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, tail-lights and turn indicators, and a Bluetooth-enabled system for smartphone connectivity.

Also Read: Tata launches facelifted Nexon.ev at Rs 14.74 lakh

Standard safety features include a traction control system and dual-channel ABS with front and rear disc brakes.

The deluxe variant is priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Deluxe Pro at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).