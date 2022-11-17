With the demand for electric vehicles rising, Mumbai-based PMV Electric launched the EaS-E.

The EaS-E will be the smallest and cheapest electric car in the country priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (starting).

The company has claimed that the car can do a range of 120-200 km on a full charge depending on the battery option.

It takes around 3-4 hours for the car to get charged.

The EaS-E can reach a top speed of 70 KMPH with its 10 kWh motor delivering 50nm of torque.

The company has stated that the running cost of the EaS-E is less than 75 paise per km.

The battery packs are rated IP67 against water breach and have a 48V Li Iron Phosphate cell chemistry.

PMV Electric said that the introductory price of Rs 4.79 lakh is only for its first 10,000 customers of the base variant.

The higher ranges go up to Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 7.79 lakh,

The company further said that it has already received 6000 pre-orders.