Bajaj is working on its biggest Pulsar to date, the NS400 and it is expected to be launched sometime next year.

The NS400 will use the existing perimeter chassis from the NS200, which has always been capable of handling more power than the 200’s 25hp.

The chassis will be strengthened and adapted for duty with the bigger engine, but overall, you can expect a similar size and dimensions to the current Pulsar NS200.

This will have a positive impact on weight and the new Pulsar NS400 will likely weigh less than the 193kg Dominar.

The NS400 will use the same 373cc engine as the Dominar 400, which makes 40hp.

The bike will come with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.

Design-wise, it remains to be seen how many changes will be made, but it is safe to expect a similar look to the existing NS family. Hopefully, Bajaj will do more than give this bike a unique set of stickers as the NS design has been unchanged for over a decade.

Nevertheless, the NS200 did recently get a USD fork in India that gave it a more muscular look; the 400 will continue with this.

It is possible that the NS400 will come with new features, including connectivity and perhaps an LED headlamp.

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be positioned below the Dominar 400, which currently costs Rs 2.3 lakh. That will make it the most affordable of the 40hp, 400cc bikes on sale in India.