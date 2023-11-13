Piaggio Group’s head of product marketing-motorcycles, Diego Arioli has shared some insights on Piaggio’s intentions with the Aprilia RS 457 in India at the sidelines of the EICMA 2023 motor show.

Arioli said that the RS 457 is aimed at customers who are looking for the next chapter in the affordable fully faired bike segment, which is currently dominated by single-cylinder bikes. He believes that the twin-cylinder RS 457 could be the next big story in this segment.

On pricing, Arioli said that the company is contemplating a price between Rs 3.75 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. He added that the price needs to be ambitious and not for everyone, but still at a reasonable price.

Arioli also confirmed that Aprilia will stick to its positioning as a premium company and will not get into the price competition with other players.

He believes that Aprilia is justified to have an ambitious price for the RS 457 given its parallel-twin motor, aluminium chassis and premium electronics.

The RS 457 will be locally made in India and will be on sale in the same spec as the European model. For now, India is the only production base, but CKD assembly might commence at a later date.

The Aprilia RS 457 is expected to be launched in India early next year.