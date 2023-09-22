Aprilia has unveiled its latest RS 457 in India which is expected to be one of most powerful midrange bikes in India.

This launch has been a re-entry for Aprilia into India’s motorcycle market.

The latest sports bike is designed and developed at Aprilia’s headquarters in Noale, Italy, with developmental inputs from the Indian team. However, the bike will be manufactured in Maharashtra at Piaggio India’s plant in Baramati.

It shares a lot of styling similarities with the larger RS 660.

The machine comes with a fully-faired body, tri-LED headlamp cluster, aluminium triple clamp, low-set clip-on handlebars, air vents on the side panels, raised tail section, split seats, and underbelly exhaust.

For infotainment, it comes with a 5-inch TFT screen.

It gets three switchable levels of traction control, backlit switchgear, ride-by-wire, all-LED illumination, Bluetooth connectivity, switchable rear ABS, and a quick-shifter as an option.

The RS 457 is underpinned by a perimeter frame, with a bolt-on rear sub-frame attached to it.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 110/70 front tyres and 150/60 rear tyres.

Powering the RS 457 is a 457cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, four-valve engine with a 270-degree crank and a claimed output of 47 bhp coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.