Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in SAIL in 2025.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultants (Sports Coach) in different disciplines in Rourkela Steel Plant in 2025.

Name of post : Consultants (Sports Coach)

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Hockey : 1

Badminton : 1

Basketball : 1

Boxing : 1

Cricket : 1

Essential Qualification :

Diploma or higher degree in Sports Coaching from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS). Commensurate remuneration to those who are Medal winner/Participant in National Sports Events/ Games thereby representing Indian State/ Medal winner/Participant in International Sports Events/ Games thereby representing India.

Experience:

Coaching experience should be preferably more than 15 years in respective sports discipline as well as depending upon the specific certification/license as required in identified sports discipline

Remuneration :

Diploma or higher digree in Sports Coaching from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) : Rs. 28,000/- Medal winner/ Participation in National sports Events/Games thereby representing Indian State : Rs. 32,000/- Medal winner/ Participation in International sports Events/Games thereby representing India : Rs. 36,000/-

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th April 2025. The venue is in Biju Patnaik Hockey Stadium, Sector-5, Rourkela (Odisha). Reporting Time is 9.30 AM To 11.00 AM

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may walk-in for interview along with following certificates / documents in original with a set of self attested photocopies of the same. Candidate who fails to produce the certificates / documents in original in support of eligibility will not be allowed to appear the interview:

Filled-in application Format (Annexure-A) with one recent passport size colour photograph. Proof of Date of Birth (SSLC / Matriculation Certificate) Certificates & Mark sheets of required qualification. Caste/Category certificate, wherever applicable. Experience Certificate(s) showing relevant post qualification experience. In case of retired employees, Service Certificate issued by the parent organization should be given. Photo Identity Proof (Voter ID / Aadhaar Card / Passport / Driving License etc.) NOC from present employer, if employed under PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/Govt. Department. A Self-Certificate that he/she has not separated due to Voluntary Retirement (applicable for Ex-employees of SAIL and other Non-SAIL ex-employees PSUs/Government).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here